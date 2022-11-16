Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $60,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Shares of LYV stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.