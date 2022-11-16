LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of LKQ worth $57,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

