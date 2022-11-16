Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 950 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.