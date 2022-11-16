Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Lumen Technologies worth $43,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

