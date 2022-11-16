Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DRAY opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.