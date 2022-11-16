MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 506,747 shares.The stock last traded at $16.12 and had previously closed at $16.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.06.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

