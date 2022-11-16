Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 669,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

