Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Markforged in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MKFG. Citigroup cut their price target on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Markforged Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Markforged in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Markforged by 73.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Markforged by 81.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

