Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Trading Up 1.8 %

MKFG stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Markforged has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $322.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

About Markforged

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,942,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 230,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markforged by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 365,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Markforged by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Markforged by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 54,599 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.