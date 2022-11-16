Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Markforged Trading Up 1.8 %
MKFG stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Markforged has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $322.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.