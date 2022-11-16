Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

