Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson Announces Dividend

Shares of Matson stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

