Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

