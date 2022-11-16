Matthew R. Mcbrady Sells 1,699 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

