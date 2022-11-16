Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

