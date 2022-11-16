Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.45.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

