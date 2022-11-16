Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.38. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

