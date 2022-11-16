Minto Apartment to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Minto Apartment in a report released on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

