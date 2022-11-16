Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 16,494 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Edison International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Edison International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Announces Dividend

NYSE:EIX opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

