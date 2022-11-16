Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 37,401 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,401 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.