Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,197 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Qorvo by 30.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 76.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

