Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 9,876 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of VeriSign worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $195.53 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

