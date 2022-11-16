Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

