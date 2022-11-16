Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.11 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,036,000 after buying an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

