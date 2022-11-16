Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.63 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

