Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.76 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,437,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $300.73 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.24 and its 200-day moving average is $242.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

