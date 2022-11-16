Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.38 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,044,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FOX Price Performance

FOX Profile

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.