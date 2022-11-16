Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,270 shares of company stock worth $15,921,756 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Trading Up 2.7 %

Hess Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.