Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Snap worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,286.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

