Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.