Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 705,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,227 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 136.7% during the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $399,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.