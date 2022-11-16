Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 15,670 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -197.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.