Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Certara worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 378,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 83,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

CERT stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -519.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.