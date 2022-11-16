Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 121,747 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,747 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,997,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,704,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

