Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,712 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

