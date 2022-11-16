Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,385 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 102.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $71,000. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.2% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.02.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.