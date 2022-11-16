monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNDY. Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.
monday.com Trading Up 5.6 %
MNDY stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $419.57. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
