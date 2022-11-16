monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNDY. Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

monday.com Trading Up 5.6 %

MNDY stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $419.57. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP raised its stake in monday.com by 52.8% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.