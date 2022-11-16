monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.56.

monday.com Trading Up 5.6 %

MNDY opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $419.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 937.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $24,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.