monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.56.

MNDY opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $419.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 937.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $24,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

