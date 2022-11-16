Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $55,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

MPWR stock opened at $405.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,014,923.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,014,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,448 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.