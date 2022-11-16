Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 740 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,069,000 after buying an additional 1,396,724 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $389.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

