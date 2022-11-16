Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $59,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

