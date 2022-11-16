National Bankshares Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 0.4 %

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.21 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.18 and a twelve month high of C$15.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

