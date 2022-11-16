National Bankshares Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$8.25

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K opened at C$5.56 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$8.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.