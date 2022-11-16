National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.43.
National Vision Stock Performance
National Vision stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.