National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.43.

National Vision stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Vision by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Vision by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

