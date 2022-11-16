Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.