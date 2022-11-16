Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

