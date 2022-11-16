Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.90.

Nerdy Price Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. Analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,247,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

