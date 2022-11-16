NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get NICE alerts:

Institutional Trading of NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day moving average is $200.57. NICE has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $313.53.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.