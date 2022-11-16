Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northrim BanCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

