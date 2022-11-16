Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.