Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.