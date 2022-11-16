Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $111.47

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.47, but opened at $114.62. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $115.42, with a volume of 7,451 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

